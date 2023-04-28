Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 5:55 PM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER (226½) Phoenix

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -230 Kansas City +190
at TORONTO OFF Seattle OFF
at BOSTON -120 Cleveland +100
Baltimore -132 at DETROIT +112
at TEXAS -245 N.Y Yankees +200
Tampa Bay -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -120 Chicago Cubs +100
Atlanta -148 at N.Y METS +126
at SAN DIEGO -172 San Francisco +144
Pittsburgh -134 at WASHINGTON +114
Arizona -112 at COLORADO -104
at LA DODGERS -144 St. Louis +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati OFF at OAKLAND OFF
at HOUSTON -120 Philadelphia +102
at MILWAUKEE -134 LA Angels +116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -114 Toronto -105
at N.Y RANGERS -128 New Jersey +106
Edmonton -166 at LOS ANGELES +138

