NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 2½ (226½) Phoenix

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 2½ (226½) Phoenix

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -132 at DETROIT +112 at MINNESOTA -230 Kansas City +190 at TORONTO OFF Seattle OFF at BOSTON -120 Cleveland +100 Baltimore -132 at DETROIT +112 at TEXAS -245 N.Y Yankees +200 Tampa Bay -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -134 at WASHINGTON +114 at MIAMI -120 Chicago Cubs +100 Atlanta -148 at N.Y METS +126 at SAN DIEGO -172 San Francisco +144 Pittsburgh -134 at WASHINGTON +114 Arizona -112 at COLORADO -104 at LA DODGERS -144 St. Louis +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati OFF at OAKLAND OFF at HOUSTON -120 Philadelphia +102 at MILWAUKEE -134 LA Angels +116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -114 Toronto -105 at N.Y RANGERS -128 New Jersey +106 Edmonton -166 at LOS ANGELES +138

