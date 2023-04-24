Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 11:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 6 (216) at MIAMI
at LA LAKERS (220½) Memphis

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -112 at BALTIMORE -104
at TAMPA BAY -152 Houston +128
at TORONTO -168 Chicago White Sox +142
at MINNESOTA -156 N.Y Yankees +132
at LA ANGELS -205 Oakland +172

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -275 Miami +225
St. Louis -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -198 Colorado +166
Texas -118 at CINCINNATI +100
at MILWAUKEE -162 Detroit +136
at ARIZONA -134 Kansas City +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y RANGERS -156 New Jersey +130
Toronto -115 at TAMPA BAY -104
Vegas OFF at WINNIPEG OFF
Colorado -154 at SEATTLE +128

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up