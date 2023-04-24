NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 6 (216) at MIAMI at LA LAKERS 4½ (220½) Memphis MLB Monday American…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|6
|(216)
|at MIAMI
|at LA LAKERS
|4½
|(220½)
|Memphis
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-112
|at BALTIMORE
|-104
|at TAMPA BAY
|-152
|Houston
|+128
|at TORONTO
|-168
|Chicago White Sox
|+142
|at MINNESOTA
|-156
|N.Y Yankees
|+132
|at LA ANGELS
|-205
|Oakland
|+172
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-275
|Miami
|+225
|St. Louis
|-120
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-198
|Colorado
|+166
|Texas
|-118
|at CINCINNATI
|+100
|at MILWAUKEE
|-162
|Detroit
|+136
|at ARIZONA
|-134
|Kansas City
|+114
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-156
|New Jersey
|+130
|Toronto
|-115
|at TAMPA BAY
|-104
|Vegas
|OFF
|at WINNIPEG
|OFF
|Colorado
|-154
|at SEATTLE
|+128
