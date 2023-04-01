All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|54
|35
|15
|2
|2
|74
|205
|156
|Peoria
|52
|35
|14
|2
|1
|73
|197
|126
|Roanoke
|50
|29
|17
|3
|1
|63
|160
|132
|Huntsville
|50
|30
|18
|1
|1
|62
|173
|146
|Knoxville
|51
|29
|19
|1
|2
|61
|194
|175
|Evansville
|49
|28
|19
|2
|0
|58
|155
|149
|Pensacola
|54
|25
|23
|3
|3
|56
|176
|178
|Fayetteville
|53
|23
|22
|8
|0
|54
|143
|160
|Quad City
|52
|22
|28
|1
|1
|46
|123
|161
|Macon
|47
|11
|33
|3
|0
|25
|134
|210
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 4, Peoria 2
Fayetteville 3, Quad City 0
Birmingham 4, Macon 3
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3
Saturday’s Games
Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Macon, 4 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.