All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 54 35 15 2 2 74 205 156 Peoria 52 35 14 2 1 73 197 126 Roanoke 50 29 17 3 1 63 160 132 Huntsville 50 30 18 1 1 62 173 146 Knoxville 51 29 19 1 2 61 194 175 Evansville 49 28 19 2 0 58 155 149 Pensacola 54 25 23 3 3 56 176 178 Fayetteville 53 23 22 8 0 54 143 160 Quad City 52 22 28 1 1 46 123 161 Macon 47 11 33 3 0 25 134 210 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Peoria 2

Fayetteville 3, Quad City 0

Birmingham 4, Macon 3

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

