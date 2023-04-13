Pirates take 3-game road win streak into game against the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-7, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (7-5, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-7, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez (0-0); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -256, Pirates +209; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the road against the St. Louis Cardinals looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

St. Louis is 2-4 in home games and 5-7 overall. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .446.

Pittsburgh has a 7-5 record overall and a 4-2 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 4-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by five runs

Pirates: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (left forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.