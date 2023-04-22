Live Radio
Pirates manager Shelton receives contract extension

The Associated Press

April 22, 2023, 4:25 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Manager Derek Shelton’s contract was extended by the Pittsburgh Pirates after the team’s 14-7 start its best since 1992.

Shelton’s contract was set to expire after this season. The Pirates announced the new deal Saturday but did not specify a length.

“It shows what we’re doing and how we’re doing it is working,” Shelton said.

Shelton entered the season with a 142-242 record over three years.

