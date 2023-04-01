NATIONAL LEAGUE BATTING_d’Arnaud, Atlanta, .800; Bohm, Philadelphia, .750; Swanson, Chicago, .750; Cron, Colorado, .714; Bae, Pittsburgh, .667; Do.Smith, Washington, .667;…

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_d’Arnaud, Atlanta, .800; Bohm, Philadelphia, .750; Swanson, Chicago, .750; Cron, Colorado, .714; Bae, Pittsburgh, .667; Do.Smith, Washington, .667; Realmuto, Philadelphia, .600; Bogaerts, San Diego, .571; Kim, San Diego, .571; W.Smith, Los Angeles, .571.

RUNS_Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Donovan, St. Louis, 3; Outman, Los Angeles, 3; 11 tied at 2.

RBI_Cron, Colorado, 5; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 4; Bohm, Philadelphia, 3; Arenado, St. Louis, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; 10 tied at 2.

HITS_Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Cron, Colorado, 5; Bogaerts, San Diego, 4; Bryant, Colorado, 4; Cooper, Miami, 4; Kim, San Diego, 4; S.Marte, New York, 4; Montero, Colorado, 4; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 4; d’Arnaud, Atlanta, 4.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, San Diego, 2; Kim, San Diego, 2; 23 tied at 1.

TRIPLES_Cooper, Miami, 1; Marsh, Philadelphia, 1; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 1; Turner, Philadelphia, 1; Vosler, Cincinnati, 1.

HOME RUNS_Cron, Colorado, 2; 14 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Bae, Pittsburgh, 2; S.Marte, New York, 2; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 1; Daza, Colorado, 1; Estrada, San Francisco, 1; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 1; Hilliard, Atlanta, 1; McMahon, Colorado, 1; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 1.

PITCHING_Freeland, Colorado, 1-0; Márquez, Colorado, 1-0; Scherzer, New York, 1-0; Stroman, Chicago, 1-0; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 1-0; Luzardo, Miami, 1-0; Jameson, Arizona, 1-0; Zastryzny, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Luetge, Atlanta, 1-0.

ERA_25 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Webb, San Francisco, 12; Snell, San Diego, 9; Greene, Cincinnati, 8; Keller, Pittsburgh, 8; Stroman, Chicago, 8; Gallen, Arizona, 7; Mikolas, St. Louis, 6; Scherzer, New York, 6; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 6; 5 tied at 5.

