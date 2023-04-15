COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid | Timeline under Snyder
Georgia unveils English bulldog puppy Boom as new Uga mascot

The Associated Press

April 15, 2023, 5:14 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — There will be a new English bulldog puppy roaming the Georgia sideline in the 2023 season.

The G-Day spring scrimmage on Saturday marked the transition of Georgia mascots as Uga X, named Que, retired as the winningest mascot in school history. Uga X had a 91-18 record since 2015, including back-to-back national championships the last two seasons. Uga X was 2 years old when he took over as mascot.

Another English bulldog puppy, named Boom, was introduced as Uga XI in a “collaring” ceremony before the scrimmage.

The line of solid white English bulldog mascots began in 1955.

