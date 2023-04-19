Dodgers take on the Mets after Martinez’s 4-hit game

New York Mets (11-7, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (9-9, second in the NL West) Los…

New York Mets (11-7, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (9-9, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (0-2, 5.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -130, Dodgers +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets after J.D. Martinez’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has a 6-5 record in home games and a 9-9 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 5-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 7-5 on the road and 11-7 overall. The Mets have hit 19 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Outman has a double, three triples and three home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 11-for-32 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has a double and eight home runs while hitting .275 for the Mets. Alonso is 12-for-38 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mets: 7-3, .232 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (side), Will Smith: 7-Day IL (concussion), Alex Reyes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (ankle), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.