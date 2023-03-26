XFL Glance

MARCH MADNESS: Elite 8 with a regional site twist | UConn returns to Final Four since 2014 | VTech rolls Tennessee | Top seeds fail to advance | See photos of local teams
The Associated Press

March 26, 2023, 10:05 AM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA
DC 5 0 1.000 134 90
St. Louis 4 2 .667 139 112
Seattle 4 2 .667 128 107
Vegas 1 5 .167 111 163

South Division

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 4 1 .800 136 76
Arlington 3 2 .600 69 86
San Antonio 1 4 .200 74 79
Orlando 0 6 .000 100 178

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 26, Orlando 19

St. Louis 29, Vegas 6

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at DC, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

San Antonio at Vegas, 3 p.m.

DC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

St. Louis at Houston, 2 p.m.

