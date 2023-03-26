XFL Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 5 0 1.000 134 90 St. Louis 4 2…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 5 0 1.000 134 90 St. Louis 4 2 .667 139 112 Seattle 4 2 .667 128 107 Vegas 1 5 .167 111 163

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 4 1 .800 136 76 Arlington 3 2 .600 69 86 San Antonio 1 4 .200 74 79 Orlando 0 6 .000 100 178

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 26, Orlando 19

St. Louis 29, Vegas 6

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at DC, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

San Antonio at Vegas, 3 p.m.

DC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

St. Louis at Houston, 2 p.m.

