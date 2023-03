Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Mar. 8 TOURNAMENT Conference USA First Round Charlotte 72, FIU 59 Metro Atlantic Athletic Quarterfinal Iona 39, Mount St.…

Wednesday, Mar. 8

TOURNAMENT

Conference USA

First Round

Charlotte 72, FIU 59

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Quarterfinal

Iona 39, Mount St. Mary’s 37

Mid American

Quarterfinal

Toledo 75, Buffalo 74, OT

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal

Norfolk St. 61, SC State 37

Southland

Semifinal

SE Louisiana 60, Texas A&M Commerce 58, OT

Southwestern Athletic

Quarterfinal

Ark.-Pine Bluff 62, Alabama A&M 55

