Western Carolina defeats ETSU 69-57 in SoCon quarterfinal

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tyzhaun Claude had 15 points in Western Carolina’s 69-57 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tyzhaun Claude had 15 points in Western Carolina’s 69-57 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday night in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Claude had five rebounds for the Catamounts (18-14). Bernard Pelote and Tre Jackson added 14 points each.

The Buccaneers (12-20) were led in scoring by Jalen Haynes, who finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. East Tennessee State also got 18 points from Jordan King.

Western Carolina led 41-26 at halftime, with Pelote racking up nine points. Western Carolina extended its lead to 52-35 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Claude scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.