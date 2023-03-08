West Virginia Mountaineers square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Big 12 Tournament

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (18-13, 7-11 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (18-13, 7-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Mountaineers are 7-11 against Big 12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. West Virginia is eighth in the Big 12 with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre Mitchell averaging 4.0.

The Red Raiders are 5-13 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is fourth in the Big 12 shooting 34.8% from deep. Daniel Batcho paces the Red Raiders shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kedrian Johnson is averaging 11 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mountaineers. Erik Stevenson is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Kevin Obanor is scoring 14.4 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Red Raiders. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

