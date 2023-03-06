Vermont plays in America East Tournament against the Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (13-17, 8-8 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-10, 14-2 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Binghamton Bearcats (13-17, 8-8 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-10, 14-2 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts play in the America East Tournament against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Catamounts’ record in America East games is 14-2, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference games. Vermont is ninth in the America East with 5.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 1.9.

The Bearcats are 8-8 against America East opponents. Binghamton is fifth in the America East giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is averaging 12.8 points for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Dan Petcash is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.9 points. Jacob Falko is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 80.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

