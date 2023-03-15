Texas A&M and Penn State play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (25-9, 15-3 SEC) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 9:55…

Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (25-9, 15-3 SEC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 9:55 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M -3; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies and Penn State Nittany Lions square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Aggies’ record in SEC games is 15-3, and their record is 10-6 against non-conference opponents. Texas A&M has a 22-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Nittany Lions are 10-10 in Big Ten play. Penn State scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Tyrece Radford is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas A&M.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

