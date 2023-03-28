Sports on TV for Wednesday, March 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, March 29 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 4 a.m. (Thursday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, March 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Western

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Princeton at Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Purdue

6 p.m.

ACCN — UMass at Boston College

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN — East Carolina at North Carolina

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING (WOMEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championships, Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — The Throne: Dorman Cavaliers (S.C.) vs. North Carolina Vikings (N.C.), First Round, Atlanta

12 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne: Second II None (Ill.) vs. Oak Cliff (Texas), First Round, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne: Richmond Judges (Va.) vs. Golden Eagles (Ga.), First Round, Atlanta

3 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne: Beaumont Elite (Texas) vs. The ‘Ville (Ohio), First Round, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne: Longhorns Basketball Club (Ga.) vs. Rams Basketball Club (Ga.), First Round, Atlanta

6 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne: Explorers (Fla.) vs. The Tribe (Calif.), First Round, Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — The Throne: Camden Avalanche (N.J.) vs. Wildcats (Ga.), First Round, Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — The Throne: Hoop Nation (Calif.) vs. Queens Royals (N.Y.), First Round, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

3 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

9 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland at Arizona (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Phoenix

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference Playoff: Cleveland at Maine, Quarterfinal

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Conference Playoff: Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, Quarterfinal

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — NY Islanders at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Colorado

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

_____

