Sports on TV for March 11-12

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, March 11 AUTO RACING 11 a.m.

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, March 11 AUTO RACING 11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The United Rentals 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BASEBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. Japan, Pool B, Tokyo

6 a.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

12 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami

2:30 p.m.

FOX — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Colombia vs. Mexico, Pool C, Phoenix

7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, Pool D, Miami

9 p.m.

FOX — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. U.S., Pool C, Phoenix

10 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Czech Republic vs. South Korea, Pool B, Tokyo

11 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

6 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Japan vs. Australia, Pool B, Tokyo

BOXING 10:45 p.m.

SHO — Showtime International: Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison (Junior-Middleweights), Sydney

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — America East Tournament: UMass at Vermont, Championship

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Yale, Semifinal, Princeton, N.J.

1 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Chicago

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Louis vs. VCU, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Princeton, Semifinal, Princeton, N.J.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Chicago

CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Fordham vs. Dayton, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN – Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

6:30 p.m.

FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Henderson, Nev.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 11 a.m.

CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

5 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Princeton, N.J.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Frisco, Texas

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas (Taped)

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Iowa St. at UCLA

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. & Oklahoma at Ohio St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. at Michigan, Semifinal

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. at Minnesota, Semifinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ACCN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

ACCN — Towson at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 12 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

2 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

4 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at North Carolina

SECN — LSU at South Carolina

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

CYCLING 6 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — UCI: The Paris Nice, Final Stage, 72 miles, Nice, France

GOLF 1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Third Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)

3 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship: Final Round, Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore (Taped)

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 4 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Colorado, Scottsdale, Ari. (Taped)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Washington, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. LA Dodgers (Split Squad), Phoenix (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 12:55 p.m.

ABC — Detroit at Boston

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at Toronto

RODEO 8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — The American Rodeo: Contender Tournament Finals, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

11 p.m.

CBSSN — The American Rodeo: Contender Tournament Finals, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S) 3:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Melbourne

12 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Wales at Italy (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: France at England (Taped)

8 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Toronto at Chicago

SKIING 12 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo.

SKIING/SNOWBAORDING 10 a.m.

CNBC — FIS Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding World Championships, Bakuriani, Georgia (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Bournemouth

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City

12 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Charlotte FC

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

FX — Houston at Orlando

10 p.m.

FX — San Antonio at Seattle —

Sunday, March 12 AHL HOCKEY 4 p.m.

NHLN — Grand Rapids at Chicago

AUTO RACING 9 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. (Taped)

12 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The United Rentals Work United 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 9, Indianapolis (Taped)

BASEBALL 6 a.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Japan vs. Australia, Pool B, Tokyo

7 a.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Netherlands vs. Italy, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

12 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Nicaragua vs. Israel, Pool D, Miami

3 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Great Britain vs. Canada, Pool C, Phoenix

7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami

10 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Mexico vs. U.S., Pool C, Phoenix

11 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Australia vs. Czech Republic, Pool B, Tokyo

6 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: South Korea vs. China, Pool B, Tokyo

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Princeton, N.J.

1 p.m.

CBS — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.

3:15 p.m.

ESPN — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chicago

6 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

10 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Selection Special

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship

ESPNU — Northeast Tournament: TBD, Championship

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Colonial Tournament: TBD, Championship, Towson, Md.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Quad Cities, Iowa

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Women’s Selection Special

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Selection Special – Extended Coverage

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 12 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Duke

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia

SECN — LSU at South Carolina

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD 6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Indoor Track and Field Tournament: Championships, Albuquerque, N.M. (Taped)

CYCLING 6 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Paris Nice, Final Stage, 72 miles, Nice, France

GOLF 3 a.m.

GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship: Final Round, Singapore Island Country Club, Singapore (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Final Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Magical Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped)

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ari.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Boston (Split Squad), Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. St. Louis, Cape Coral, Fla. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland (Split Squad) vs. San Francisco, Scottsdale, Ari. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ari. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 9:15 p.m.

ESPN — New York at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 4:30 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at Texas

NHL HOCKEY 1:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Detroit

4 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis

RODEO 4 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Brew City Classic, Championship Round, Milwaukee

10 p.m.

CBSSN — The American Rodeo: Contender Tournament Finals, Arlington, Texas (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

CNBC — Six Nations: Ireland at Scotland (Taped)

SKIING 3 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Are, Sweden (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Newcastle United

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 8:25 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea

SPEEDSKATING 1 p.m.

CNBC — ISU: World Championship, Seoul, South Korea (Taped)

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

XFL FOOTBALL 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arlington at St. Louis

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vegas at D.C. —

