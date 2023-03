Sports on TV for Friday, March 17

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, March 17 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4:30 a.m. FS2 —…

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Geelong

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Melbourne

AUTO RACING 9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

12:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, Miami

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE 12 p.m.

NBATV — ABC Fighters vs. US Monastir, Dakar, Senegal

BOWLING 10 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Stepladder, Fairlawn, Ohio (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Michigan St., First Round, Columbus, Ohio

12:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Kennesaw St. vs. Xavier, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

1:20 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor, First Round, Denver

1:50 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: VCU vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), First Round, Albany, N.Y.

2:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Vermont vs. Marquette, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

3 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Iowa St., First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

3:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: NC State vs. Creighton, First Round, Denver

4:20 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Iona vs. UConn, First Round, Albany, N.Y.

6:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

7:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Providence vs. Kentucky, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

7:15 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Miami, First Round, Albany, N.Y.

7:25 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga, First Round, Denver

9:20 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Memphis, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

9:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Montana St. vs. Kansas St., First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

9:45 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Kent St. vs. Indiana, First Round, Albany, N.Y.

9:55 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Arizona St. vs. TCU, First Round, Denver

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Marquette vs. South Florida, First Round, Columbia, S.C.

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia vs. Arizona, First Round, College Park, Md.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Georgia vs. Florida St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Norfolk St. at South Carolina, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Holy Cross at Maryland, First Round

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UNLV vs. Michigan, First Round, Baton Rouge, La.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: S. Utah at Notre Dame, First Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: SE Louisiana at Iowa, First Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii at LSU, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga at Virginia Tech, First Round

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Creighton, First Round, South Bend, Ind.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Sacred Heart at Stanford, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Gardner-Webb at Utah, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Blacksburg, Va.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Princeton vs. NC State, First Round, Salt Lake City

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Mississippi, First Round, Stanford, Calif.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Tournament: Colorado College vs. Denver, Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Tournament: North Dakota vs. St. Cloud St., Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE WRESTLING 12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Quarterfinals, Tulsa, Okla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Semifinals, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF 2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif.

1 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 3 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay (Split Squad) vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia (Split Squad), Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ari. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Miami(Split Squad) vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs (Split Squad) vs. Chicago White Sox, Phoenix (Taped)

6 a.m. (Saturday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Atlanta

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Toronto

RUGBY (MEN’S) 11:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Gold Coast

SOCCER (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS 1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-WTA Semifinals, ATP/WTA Doubles Semifinals —

