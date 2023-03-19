|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Indiana
|2
|(232)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|(224½)
|Chicago
|at NEW YORK
|8
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|Golden State
|10
|(238)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|Sacramento
|6½
|(OFF)
|at
|UTAH
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|-164
|Ottawa
|+136
|Florida
|-170
|at
|DETROIT
|+140
|at COLORADO
|-480
|Chicago
|+360
|at EDMONTON
|-315
|San
|Jose
|+250
|at LOS ANGELES
|-114
|Calgary
|-105
