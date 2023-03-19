MARCH MADNESS: Sweet 16 matchups set in men's bracket | Maryland women, VT advance to Sweet 16 | No perfect bracket this year | See photos of local teams
The Associated Press

March 19, 2023, 5:31 PM

NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Indiana 2 (232) at CHARLOTTE
at PHILADELPHIA 7 (224½) Chicago
at NEW YORK 8 (OFF) Minnesota
Golden State 10 (238) at HOUSTON
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Dallas
Sacramento (OFF) at UTAH
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH -164 Ottawa +136
Florida -170 at DETROIT +140
at COLORADO -480 Chicago +360
at EDMONTON -315 San Jose +250
at LOS ANGELES -114 Calgary -105

