NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Indiana 2 (232) at CHARLOTTE at PHILADELPHIA 7 (224½) Chicago at NEW YORK 8…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Indiana 2 (232) at CHARLOTTE at PHILADELPHIA 7 (224½) Chicago at NEW YORK 8 (OFF) Minnesota Golden State 10 (238) at HOUSTON at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Dallas Sacramento 6½ (OFF) at UTAH NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH -164 Ottawa +136 Florida -170 at DETROIT +140 at COLORADO -480 Chicago +360 at EDMONTON -315 San Jose +250 at LOS ANGELES -114 Calgary -105

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.