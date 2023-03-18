|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at WISCONSIN
|3½
|Liberty
|at XAVIER
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|at OKLAHOMA STATE
|10½
|Eastern
|Washington
|Kentucky
|2½
|at
|KANSAS
|STATE
|at UAB
|14½
|Morehead
|State
|at NORTH TEXAS
|4½
|Sam
|Houston
|at MARQUETTE
|2½
|Michigan
|State
|at UCONN
|3½
|Saint
|Mary’s
|(CA)
|at BAYLOR
|1½
|Creighton
|at OREGON
|3½
|UCF
|at FLORIDA ATLANTIC
|15½
|Fairleigh
|Dickinson
|at INDIANA
|1½
|Miami
|at COLORADO
|3½
|Utah
|Valley
|at GONZAGA
|4½
|TCU
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|2½
|(OFF)
|at
|BROOKLYN
|Phoenix
|2
|(234½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|Atlanta
|9
|(245½)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|Miami
|9½
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|New Orleans
|5½
|(227½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at MILWAUKEE
|9
|(233½)
|Toronto
|LA Clippers
|1½
|(OFF)
|at
|PORTLAND
|at LA LAKERS
|6
|(231)
|Orlando
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Boston
|-178
|at
|BUFFALO
|+146
|at MINNESOTA
|-160
|Washington
|+132
|at VEGAS
|-330
|Columbus
|+260
|Winnipeg
|-126
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+105
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-210
|Nashville
|+172
|at TAMPA BAY
|-128
|New
|Jersey
|+106
|Vancouver
|-137
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+114
