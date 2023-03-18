College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WISCONSIN 3½ Liberty at XAVIER 4½ Pittsburgh at OKLAHOMA STATE 10½ Eastern Washington…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WISCONSIN 3½ Liberty at XAVIER 4½ Pittsburgh at OKLAHOMA STATE 10½ Eastern Washington Kentucky 2½ at KANSAS STATE at UAB 14½ Morehead State at NORTH TEXAS 4½ Sam Houston at MARQUETTE 2½ Michigan State at UCONN 3½ Saint Mary’s (CA) at BAYLOR 1½ Creighton at OREGON 3½ UCF at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 15½ Fairleigh Dickinson at INDIANA 1½ Miami at COLORADO 3½ Utah Valley at GONZAGA 4½ TCU NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 2½ (OFF) at BROOKLYN Phoenix 2 (234½) at OKLAHOMA CITY Atlanta 9 (245½) at SAN ANTONIO Miami 9½ (OFF) at DETROIT New Orleans 5½ (227½) at HOUSTON at MILWAUKEE 9 (233½) Toronto LA Clippers 1½ (OFF) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS 6 (231) Orlando NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Boston -178 at BUFFALO +146 at MINNESOTA -160 Washington +132 at VEGAS -330 Columbus +260 Winnipeg -126 at ST. LOUIS +105 at N.Y RANGERS -210 Nashville +172 at TAMPA BAY -128 New Jersey +106 Vancouver -137 at ANAHEIM +114

