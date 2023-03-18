MARCH MADNESS: Frese faces alma mater | Millions of brackets busted | Where is Fairleigh Dickinson | Maryland women trounce Holy Cross | See photos of local teams
The Associated Press

March 18, 2023, 5:32 PM

College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at WISCONSIN Liberty
at XAVIER Pittsburgh
at OKLAHOMA STATE 10½ Eastern Washington
Kentucky at KANSAS STATE
at UAB 14½ Morehead State
at NORTH TEXAS Sam Houston
at MARQUETTE Michigan State
at UCONN Saint Mary’s (CA)
at BAYLOR Creighton
at OREGON UCF
at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 15½ Fairleigh Dickinson
at INDIANA Miami
at COLORADO Utah Valley
at GONZAGA TCU
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver (OFF) at BROOKLYN
Phoenix 2 (234½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Atlanta 9 (245½) at SAN ANTONIO
Miami (OFF) at DETROIT
New Orleans (227½) at HOUSTON
at MILWAUKEE 9 (233½) Toronto
LA Clippers (OFF) at PORTLAND
at LA LAKERS 6 (231) Orlando
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Boston -178 at BUFFALO +146
at MINNESOTA -160 Washington +132
at VEGAS -330 Columbus +260
Winnipeg -126 at ST. LOUIS +105
at N.Y RANGERS -210 Nashville +172
at TAMPA BAY -128 New Jersey +106
Vancouver -137 at ANAHEIM +114

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

