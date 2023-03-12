Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 12, 2023, 5:30 PM

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Indiana 4 (OFF) at DETROIT
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Memphis
at MIAMI 6 (OFF) Utah
at ATLANTA (239½) Minnesota
Boston 13 (229½) at HOUSTON
at GOLDEN STATE (240) Phoenix
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TORONTO -245 Buffalo +198
Colorado -285 at MONTREAL +230
Dallas -128 at SEATTLE +106

