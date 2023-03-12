FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Indiana 4 (OFF) at DETROIT at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Memphis at…

Listen now to WTOP News

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Indiana 4 (OFF) at DETROIT at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Memphis at MIAMI 6 (OFF) Utah at ATLANTA 4½ (239½) Minnesota Boston 13 (229½) at HOUSTON at GOLDEN STATE 4½ (240) Phoenix at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -245 Buffalo +198 Colorado -285 at MONTREAL +230 Dallas -128 at SEATTLE +106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.