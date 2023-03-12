|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Indiana
|4
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at MIAMI
|6
|(OFF)
|Utah
|at ATLANTA
|4½
|(239½)
|Minnesota
|Boston
|13
|(229½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at GOLDEN STATE
|4½
|(240)
|Phoenix
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at TORONTO
|-245
|Buffalo
|+198
|Colorado
|-285
|at
|MONTREAL
|+230
|Dallas
|-128
|at
|SEATTLE
|+106
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.