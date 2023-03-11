|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|8
|(232)
|Brooklyn
|Cleveland
|8
|(OFF)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7½
|(231½)
|Washington
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Boston
|-251
|at
|DETROIT
|+206
|at PITTSBURGH
|-112
|N.Y
|Rangers
|-107
|at TAMPA BAY
|-186
|Winnipeg
|+157
|Vegas
|-160
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+138
|at NEW JERSEY
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
|at CALGARY
|-185
|Ottawa
|+155
|Minnesota
|-209
|at
|ARIZONA
|+174
|Nashville
|-162
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+137
