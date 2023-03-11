FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 8 (232) Brooklyn Cleveland 8 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at…

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 8 (232) Brooklyn Cleveland 8 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at PHILADELPHIA 7½ (231½) Washington at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Portland at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) New York NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Boston -251 at DETROIT +206 at PITTSBURGH -112 N.Y Rangers -107 at TAMPA BAY -186 Winnipeg +157 Vegas -160 at ST. LOUIS +138 at NEW JERSEY OFF Carolina OFF at CALGARY -185 Ottawa +155 Minnesota -209 at ARIZONA +174 Nashville -162 at ANAHEIM +137

