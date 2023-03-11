Live Radio
The Associated Press

March 11, 2023, 5:31 PM

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER 8 (232) Brooklyn
Cleveland 8 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
at PHILADELPHIA (231½) Washington
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Portland
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) New York
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Boston -251 at DETROIT +206
at PITTSBURGH -112 N.Y Rangers -107
at TAMPA BAY -186 Winnipeg +157
Vegas -160 at ST. LOUIS +138
at NEW JERSEY OFF Carolina OFF
at CALGARY -185 Ottawa +155
Minnesota -209 at ARIZONA +174
Nashville -162 at ANAHEIM +137

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

