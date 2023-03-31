All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 35 13 2 1 73 195 122…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 35 13 2 1 73 195 122 Birmingham 53 34 15 2 2 72 201 153 Roanoke 49 28 17 3 1 61 156 130 Knoxville 51 29 19 1 2 61 194 175 Huntsville 49 29 18 1 1 60 169 143 Evansville 49 28 19 2 0 58 155 149 Pensacola 53 25 23 2 3 55 173 174 Fayetteville 52 22 22 8 0 52 140 160 Quad City 51 22 27 1 1 46 123 158 Macon 46 11 33 2 0 24 131 206 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Evansville 4, Birmingham 3

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

