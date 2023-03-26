All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 50 34 13 2 1 71 187 120…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 50 34 13 2 1 71 187 120 Birmingham 52 34 15 1 2 71 198 149 Knoxville 50 29 18 1 2 61 191 168 Huntsville 48 29 17 1 1 60 165 138 Roanoke 48 27 17 3 1 59 149 127 Evansville 47 27 18 2 0 56 150 142 Pensacola 52 24 23 2 3 53 169 173 Fayetteville 52 22 22 8 0 52 140 160 Quad City 50 22 26 1 1 46 121 150 Macon 45 10 33 2 0 22 126 202 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 8, Macon 6

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 3

Pensacola 3, Evansville 1

Peoria 6, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 1:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Evansville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.