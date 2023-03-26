All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|50
|34
|13
|2
|1
|71
|187
|120
|Birmingham
|52
|34
|15
|1
|2
|71
|198
|149
|Knoxville
|50
|29
|18
|1
|2
|61
|191
|168
|Huntsville
|48
|29
|17
|1
|1
|60
|165
|138
|Roanoke
|48
|27
|17
|3
|1
|59
|149
|127
|Evansville
|47
|27
|18
|2
|0
|56
|150
|142
|Pensacola
|52
|24
|23
|2
|3
|53
|169
|173
|Fayetteville
|52
|22
|22
|8
|0
|52
|140
|160
|Quad City
|50
|22
|26
|1
|1
|46
|121
|150
|Macon
|45
|10
|33
|2
|0
|22
|126
|202
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1
Knoxville 8, Macon 6
Birmingham 4, Huntsville 3
Pensacola 3, Evansville 1
Peoria 6, Quad City 1
Sunday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 1:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Evansville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
