All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|46
|32
|11
|2
|1
|67
|178
|115
|Birmingham
|46
|29
|14
|1
|2
|61
|178
|141
|Huntsville
|44
|28
|14
|1
|1
|58
|158
|126
|Knoxville
|46
|27
|16
|1
|2
|57
|174
|149
|Roanoke
|44
|25
|16
|3
|0
|54
|140
|121
|Evansville
|43
|25
|16
|2
|0
|52
|144
|134
|Pensacola
|45
|22
|19
|2
|2
|48
|154
|154
|Fayetteville
|45
|18
|19
|8
|0
|44
|124
|142
|Quad City
|46
|20
|24
|1
|1
|42
|116
|141
|Macon
|43
|9
|32
|2
|0
|20
|113
|189
|Vermilion County
|30
|4
|24
|2
|0
|10
|59
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.