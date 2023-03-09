All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 11 2 1 67 178 115…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 11 2 1 67 178 115 Birmingham 46 29 14 1 2 61 178 141 Huntsville 44 28 14 1 1 58 158 126 Knoxville 46 27 16 1 2 57 174 149 Roanoke 44 25 16 3 0 54 140 121 Evansville 43 25 16 2 0 52 144 134 Pensacola 45 22 19 2 2 48 154 154 Fayetteville 45 18 19 8 0 44 124 142 Quad City 46 20 24 1 1 42 116 141 Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

