All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 11 2 1 67 178 115…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 11 2 1 67 178 115 Birmingham 46 29 14 1 2 61 178 141 Huntsville 44 28 14 1 1 58 158 126 Knoxville 46 27 16 1 2 57 174 149 Roanoke 44 25 16 3 0 54 140 121 Evansville 43 25 16 2 0 52 144 134 Pensacola 45 22 19 2 2 48 154 154 Fayetteville 45 18 19 8 0 44 124 142 Quad City 46 20 24 1 1 42 116 141 Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189 Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.