SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 7, 2023, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 46 32 11 2 1 67 178 115
Birmingham 46 29 14 1 2 61 178 141
Huntsville 44 28 14 1 1 58 158 126
Knoxville 46 27 16 1 2 57 174 149
Roanoke 44 25 16 3 0 54 140 121
Evansville 43 25 16 2 0 52 144 134
Pensacola 45 22 19 2 2 48 154 154
Fayetteville 45 18 19 8 0 44 124 142
Quad City 46 20 24 1 1 42 116 141
Macon 43 9 32 2 0 20 113 189
Vermilion County 30 4 24 2 0 10 59 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

