All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 42 29 10 2 1 61 161 108 Birmingham 43 26 14 1 2 55 167 136 Knoxville 44 26 15 1 2 55 166 144 Huntsville 42 26 14 1 1 54 148 121 Roanoke 40 24 14 2 0 51 128 105 Evansville 41 24 15 2 0 50 139 128 Pensacola 42 21 19 1 1 44 144 145 Fayetteville 43 17 19 7 0 41 118 136 Quad City 38 16 20 1 1 34 97 114 Macon 37 7 28 2 0 16 99 166 Vermilion County 30 5 23 2 0 12 62 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

