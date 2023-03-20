Rice squares off against Southern Utah in CBI Tournament

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-12, 12-6 WAC) vs. Rice Owls (19-15, 8-12 C-USA) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-12, 12-6 WAC) vs. Rice Owls (19-15, 8-12 C-USA)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls square off against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Owls are 8-12 against C-USA opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. Rice ranks seventh in C-USA with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Max Fiedler averaging 8.1.

The Thunderbirds’ record in WAC action is 12-6. Southern Utah is fourth in the WAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Spurgin averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and five assists for the Owls. Quincy Olivari is averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rice.

Tevian Jones is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Thunderbirds. Maizen Fausett is averaging 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.