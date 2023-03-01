Rhode Island plays Loyola Chicago on 11-game road slide

Rhode Island Rams (8-20, 4-12 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-19, 3-13 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Rhode Island Rams (8-20, 4-12 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-19, 3-13 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -4; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hits the road against Loyola Chicago looking to end its 11-game road skid.

The Ramblers have gone 6-7 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 5-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams are 4-12 in A-10 play. Rhode Island has a 6-17 record against opponents over .500.

The Ramblers and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Ishmael Leggett is averaging 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

