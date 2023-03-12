Purdue Boilermakers and Penn State Nittany Lions meet in Big Ten Championship

Penn State Nittany Lions (22-12, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (28-5, 15-5 Big Ten) Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT…

Penn State Nittany Lions (22-12, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (28-5, 15-5 Big Ten)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -6; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship.

The Boilermakers are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Purdue has a 22-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Nittany Lions are 10-10 against Big Ten teams. Penn State ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 13.9 assists per game led by Jalen Pickett averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is shooting 60.2% and averaging 22.1 points for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Andrew Funk averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Pickett is shooting 56.6% and averaging 20.0 points over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.