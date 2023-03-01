Oregon State hosts Jones and Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (10-19, 4-14 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (10-19, 4-14 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the Oregon State Beavers after Spencer Jones scored 21 points in Stanford’s 81-69 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Beavers are 9-6 in home games. Oregon State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinal are 6-12 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford is 8-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 12.5 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Ingram Harrison is averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Cardinal. Jones is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 3-7, averaging 56.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

