Oklahoma State visits Texas Tech for conference matchup

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-14, 5-12 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-14, 5-12 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kalib Boone and the Oklahoma State Cowboys visit Kevin Obanor and the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders have gone 11-5 at home. Texas Tech scores 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Cowboys are 7-10 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State scores 69.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obanor is averaging 14.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

John-Michael Wright is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 10.2 points. Boone is shooting 63.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.