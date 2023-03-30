North Texas meets UAB in NIT

UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) vs. North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) vs. North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green take on the UAB Blazers in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mean Green’s record in C-USA games is 16-4, and their record is 14-3 in non-conference games. North Texas scores 64.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Blazers’ record in C-USA play is 14-6. UAB ranks fourth in college basketball with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by KJ Buffen averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Mean Green. Rubin Jones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Jordan Walker is averaging 22.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Blazers. Buffen is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Blazers: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

