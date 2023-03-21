Live Radio
MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 11:03 AM

Through Saturday, March 18

Goals
Thiago Almada, ATL 4
Jesus Ferreira, DAL 3
Klauss, STL 3
Jordan Morris, SEA 3
Caleb Wiley, ATL 3

16 players tied with 2

Assists
Thiago Almada, ATL 4
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 4
Julian Gressel, VAN 3
Eduard Loewen, STL 3

12 players tied with 2

___

Shots
Thiago Almada, ATL 19
Erik Thommy, KC 19
Luiz Araujo, ATL 17
Daniel Salloi, KC 17
Julian Carranza, PHI 15
Christian Benteke, DC 13
Juan Hernandez, CLB 13
Klauss, STL 13
Brandon Vazquez, CIN 13
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 13

___

Shots on Goal
Erik Thommy, KC 11
Julian Carranza, PHI 8
Daniel Salloi, KC 8
Heber, SEA 7
Klauss, STL 7
Thiago Almada, ATL 6
Luciano Acosta, CIN 5
Federico Bernardeschi, TOR 5
Dylan Borrero, NE 5
Ivan Franco, HOU 5
Eduard Loewen, STL 5
Mahala Opoku, LFC 5
Emiliano Rigoni, ATX 5
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 5

___

Cautions
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 3
Zac McGraw, POR 3
Matias Pellegrini, NYC 3

25 players tied with 2

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Alejandro Bedoya, PHI 3 0 3
Zac McGraw, POR 3 0 3
Matias Pellegrini, NYC 3 0 3

28 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.25
Joe Willis, NSH 0.25
John McCarthy, LFC 0.67
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.67
Drake Callender, MCF 0.75
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 0.75
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.75
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.75
John Pulskamp, KC 0.75
Roman Buerki, STL 1.00
Roman Celentano, CIN 1.00
Maarten Paes, DAL 1.00
Djordje Petrovic, NE 1.00
Spencer Richey, CHI 1.00
Eloy Room, CLB 1.00

___

Shutouts
Stefan Frei, SEA 3
Djordje Petrovic, NE 3
Joe Willis, NSH 3
Drake Callender, MCF 2
Roman Celentano, CIN 2
Pedro Gallese, ORL 2
John McCarthy, LFC 2
John Pulskamp, KC 2

12 players tied with 1

___

Saves
Drake Callender, MCF 21
Djordje Petrovic, NE 19
Brad Stuver, ATX 18
William Yarbrough, COL 18
Pedro Gallese, ORL 14
Zac MacMath, RSL 14
Maarten Paes, DAL 14
Yohei Takaoka, VAN 14
Sean Johnson, TOR 13
Jonathan Bond, LA 12
Jonathan Sirois, MTL 12

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

