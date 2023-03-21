MLS Leaders

Through Saturday, March 18
|Goals
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|4
|Jesus Ferreira, DAL
|3
|Klauss, STL
|3
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|3
|Caleb Wiley, ATL
|3
16 players tied with 2
|Assists
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|4
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|4
|Julian Gressel, VAN
|3
|Eduard Loewen, STL
|3
12 players tied with 2
|Shots
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|19
|Erik Thommy, KC
|19
|Luiz Araujo, ATL
|17
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|17
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|15
|Christian Benteke, DC
|13
|Juan Hernandez, CLB
|13
|Klauss, STL
|13
|Brandon Vazquez, CIN
|13
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|13
|Shots on Goal
|Erik Thommy, KC
|11
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|8
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|8
|Heber, SEA
|7
|Klauss, STL
|7
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|6
|Luciano Acosta, CIN
|5
|Federico Bernardeschi, TOR
|5
|Dylan Borrero, NE
|5
|Ivan Franco, HOU
|5
|Eduard Loewen, STL
|5
|Mahala Opoku, LFC
|5
|Emiliano Rigoni, ATX
|5
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|5
|Cautions
|Alejandro Bedoya, PHI
|3
|Zac McGraw, POR
|3
|Matias Pellegrini, NYC
|3
25 players tied with 2
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Alejandro Bedoya, PHI
|3
|0
|3
|Zac McGraw, POR
|3
|0
|3
|Matias Pellegrini, NYC
|3
|0
|3
28 players tied with 2
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.25
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.25
|John McCarthy, LFC
|0.67
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|0.67
|Drake Callender, MCF
|0.75
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|0.75
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.75
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|0.75
|John Pulskamp, KC
|0.75
|Roman Buerki, STL
|1.00
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|1.00
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|1.00
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|1.00
|Spencer Richey, CHI
|1.00
|Eloy Room, CLB
|1.00
|Shutouts
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|3
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|3
|Joe Willis, NSH
|3
|Drake Callender, MCF
|2
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|2
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|2
|John McCarthy, LFC
|2
|John Pulskamp, KC
|2
12 players tied with 1
|Saves
|Drake Callender, MCF
|21
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|19
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|18
|William Yarbrough, COL
|18
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|14
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|14
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|14
|Yohei Takaoka, VAN
|14
|Sean Johnson, TOR
|13
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|12
|Jonathan Sirois, MTL
|12
