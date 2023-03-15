MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, March 12
|Goals
|Jordan Morris, SEA
|3
7 players tied with 2
|Assists
|Eduard Loewen, STL
|3
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|2
|Paul Arriola, DAL
|2
|Denis Bouanga, LFC
|2
|Jose Cifuentes, LFC
|2
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|2
|Daniel Gazdag, PHI
|2
|Julian Gressel, VAN
|2
|Mohanad Jeahze, DC
|2
|Jean Mota, MCF
|2
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|2
|Alex Roldan, SEA
|2
___
|Shots
|Erik Thommy, KC
|17
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|14
|Thiago Almada, ATL
|13
|Luiz Araujo, ATL
|13
|Juan Hernandez, CLB
|13
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|12
|Lewis Morgan, NYR
|12
|Lucas Zelarayan, CLB
|11
|Christian Benteke, DC
|10
|Sebastian Driussi, ATX
|10
|Heber, SEA
|10
|Jefferson Savarino, RSL
|10
___
|Shots on Goal
|Erik Thommy, KC
|10
|Heber, SEA
|7
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|7
|Julian Carranza, PHI
|6
|Luciano Acosta, CIN
|5
|Klauss, STL
|5
|Eduard Loewen, STL
|5
10 players tied with 4
___
|Cautions
9 players tied with 2
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
11 players tied with 2
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|0.00
|Joe Willis, NSH
|0.00
|Drake Callender, MCF
|0.33
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|0.33
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.33
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.33
|John Pulskamp, KC
|0.33
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.50
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|0.50
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|0.67
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|0.67
___
|Shutouts
|Joe Willis, NSH
|3
|Drake Callender, MCF
|2
|Roman Celentano, CIN
|2
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|2
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|2
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|2
|John Pulskamp, KC
|2
9 players tied with 1
___
|Saves
|William Yarbrough, COL
|18
|Drake Callender, MCF
|17
|Djordje Petrovic, NE
|16
|Zac MacMath, RSL
|14
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|13
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|12
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|12
|Maarten Paes, DAL
|12
|Sean Johnson, TOR
|10
|Yohei Takaoka, VAN
|10
___
