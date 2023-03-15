MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Howard Univ. sends off Bison to NCAAs | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 11:19 AM

Through Sunday, March 12

Goals
Jordan Morris, SEA 3

7 players tied with 2

Assists
Eduard Loewen, STL 3
Thiago Almada, ATL 2
Paul Arriola, DAL 2
Denis Bouanga, LFC 2
Jose Cifuentes, LFC 2
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 2
Daniel Gazdag, PHI 2
Julian Gressel, VAN 2
Mohanad Jeahze, DC 2
Jean Mota, MCF 2
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 2
Alex Roldan, SEA 2

___

Shots
Erik Thommy, KC 17
Daniel Salloi, KC 14
Thiago Almada, ATL 13
Luiz Araujo, ATL 13
Juan Hernandez, CLB 13
Julian Carranza, PHI 12
Lewis Morgan, NYR 12
Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 11
Christian Benteke, DC 10
Sebastian Driussi, ATX 10
Heber, SEA 10
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 10

___

Shots on Goal
Erik Thommy, KC 10
Heber, SEA 7
Daniel Salloi, KC 7
Julian Carranza, PHI 6
Luciano Acosta, CIN 5
Klauss, STL 5
Eduard Loewen, STL 5

10 players tied with 4

___

Cautions

9 players tied with 2

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL

11 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
JT Marcinkowski, SJ 0.00
Joe Willis, NSH 0.00
Drake Callender, MCF 0.33
Roman Celentano, CIN 0.33
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.33
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.33
John Pulskamp, KC 0.33
Eloy Room, CLB 0.50
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.50
Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 0.67
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.67

___

Shutouts
Joe Willis, NSH 3
Drake Callender, MCF 2
Roman Celentano, CIN 2
Stefan Frei, SEA 2
Pedro Gallese, ORL 2
Djordje Petrovic, NE 2
John Pulskamp, KC 2

9 players tied with 1

___

Saves
William Yarbrough, COL 18
Drake Callender, MCF 17
Djordje Petrovic, NE 16
Zac MacMath, RSL 14
Brad Stuver, ATX 13
Jonathan Bond, LA 12
Pedro Gallese, ORL 12
Maarten Paes, DAL 12
Sean Johnson, TOR 10
Yohei Takaoka, VAN 10

___

