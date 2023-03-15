MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, March 12 Goals Jordan Morris, SEA 3 7 players tied with 2 Assists Eduard Loewen, STL 3 Thiago…

Through Sunday, March 12

Goals Jordan Morris, SEA 3

7 players tied with 2

Assists Eduard Loewen, STL 3 Thiago Almada, ATL 2 Paul Arriola, DAL 2 Denis Bouanga, LFC 2 Jose Cifuentes, LFC 2 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 2 Daniel Gazdag, PHI 2 Julian Gressel, VAN 2 Mohanad Jeahze, DC 2 Jean Mota, MCF 2 Hany Mukhtar, NSH 2 Alex Roldan, SEA 2

___

Shots Erik Thommy, KC 17 Daniel Salloi, KC 14 Thiago Almada, ATL 13 Luiz Araujo, ATL 13 Juan Hernandez, CLB 13 Julian Carranza, PHI 12 Lewis Morgan, NYR 12 Lucas Zelarayan, CLB 11 Christian Benteke, DC 10 Sebastian Driussi, ATX 10 Heber, SEA 10 Jefferson Savarino, RSL 10

___

Shots on Goal Erik Thommy, KC 10 Heber, SEA 7 Daniel Salloi, KC 7 Julian Carranza, PHI 6 Luciano Acosta, CIN 5 Klauss, STL 5 Eduard Loewen, STL 5

10 players tied with 4

___

Cautions

9 players tied with 2

___

Cards Y R TOTAL

11 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. JT Marcinkowski, SJ 0.00 Joe Willis, NSH 0.00 Drake Callender, MCF 0.33 Roman Celentano, CIN 0.33 Stefan Frei, SEA 0.33 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.33 John Pulskamp, KC 0.33 Eloy Room, CLB 0.50 Dayne St. Clair, MIN 0.50 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 0.67 Brad Guzan, ATL 0.67

___

Shutouts Joe Willis, NSH 3 Drake Callender, MCF 2 Roman Celentano, CIN 2 Stefan Frei, SEA 2 Pedro Gallese, ORL 2 Djordje Petrovic, NE 2 John Pulskamp, KC 2

9 players tied with 1

___

Saves William Yarbrough, COL 18 Drake Callender, MCF 17 Djordje Petrovic, NE 16 Zac MacMath, RSL 14 Brad Stuver, ATX 13 Jonathan Bond, LA 12 Pedro Gallese, ORL 12 Maarten Paes, DAL 12 Sean Johnson, TOR 10 Yohei Takaoka, VAN 10

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.