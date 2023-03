Miami Open Results

Thursday At Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens Purse: $8,800,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami…

Thursday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Quentin Halys, France, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-1.

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 6-0, 3-0, ret.

Adrian Mannarino, France, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Christopher Eubanks, United States, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 6-2.

Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 7-5.

Richard Gasquet, France, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Pavel Kotov, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Zheng Qinwen (23), China, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, def. Daria Kasatkina (8), Russia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Paula Badosa (21), Spain, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2.

Petra Martic (29), Croatia, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova (12), Russia, def. Viktorija Golubic (14), Switzerland, 6-1, 6-1.

Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Katherine Sebov, Canada, 6-3, 6-1.

Danielle Collins (30), United States, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Anastasia Potapova (27), Russia, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko (24), Latvia, def. Mirjam Bjorklund, Sweden, 6-3, 6-4.

Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-4, 6-3.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, def. Tereza Martincova (21), Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-0.

Claire Liu, United States, def. Julia Grabher, Austria, 6-4, 6-3.

Magda Linette (20), Poland, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Martina Trevisan (25), Italy, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka (14), Belarus, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (10), Kazakhstan, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Pedro Cachin and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Fabien Reboul, France, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton, United States, def. Martin Damm Jr, United States, and Juncheng Shang, China, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 10-8.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Eri Hozumi, Japan, and Alycia Parks, United States, 5-7, 6-2, 10-8.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (8), Australia, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 15-13.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, and Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

