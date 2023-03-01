Merrimack plays in NEC Tournament against the LIU

Long Island Sharks (3-25, 1-15 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (15-16, 12-4 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Long Island Sharks (3-25, 1-15 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (15-16, 12-4 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Merrimack -16.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Merrimack Warriors and Long Island Sharks square off in the NEC Tournament.

The Warriors’ record in NEC games is 12-4, and their record is 3-12 against non-conference opponents. Merrimack is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Sharks’ record in NEC action is 1-15. LIU has a 2-21 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is shooting 51.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Marko Maletic is averaging 15.9 points for the Sharks. Andre Washington is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 12.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Sharks: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.