Juventus drops Pogba for match, cites ‘disciplinary reasons’

The Associated Press

March 9, 2023, 1:00 PM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba was dropped for Juventus’ match against Freiburg on Thursday in the Europa League due to “disciplinary reasons,” the Italian club said.

Juventus did not elaborate in its statement to The Associated Press amid reports the midfielder arrived late for a team retreat Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old Pogba has only just returned to action, making two appearances for Juventus following a long injury layoff.

The France international rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in July but injured his knee days later.

Pogba, a key playmaker in France’s World Cup title run in 2018, will have to watch from the stands as Juventus hosts the German club in the round of 16.

It is not the first time Pogba has been in trouble with club management. At United, he had a complicated relationship with former coach José Mourinho.

