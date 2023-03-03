Jones and the Quinnipiac Bobcats visit conference foe Marist

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-11, 10-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-18, 6-13 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-11, 10-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-18, 6-13 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Marist and Quinnipiac square off on Saturday.

The Red Foxes have gone 5-9 in home games. Marist is 3-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats are 10-9 in conference games. Quinnipiac ranks third in the MAAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Luis Kortright averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Brickner is averaging seven points for the Red Foxes. Patrick Gardner is averaging 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marist.

Tyrese Williams is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.5 points. Dezi Jones is shooting 38.1% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

