Jackson State takes road win streak into matchup with Mississippi Valley State

Jackson State Tigers (12-18, 11-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (5-26, 4-13 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Tigers play Mississippi Valley State.

The Delta Devils have gone 4-5 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 11-6 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Coltie Young is averaging 11 points for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

