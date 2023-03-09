Iowa Hawkeyes and Ohio State Buckeyes square off in Big Ten Tournament

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-18, 5-15 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) Chicago; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Ohio State Buckeyes (14-18, 5-15 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes play in the Big Ten Tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Hawkeyes’ record in Big Ten play is 11-9, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Iowa averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 5-15 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is sixth in the Big Ten scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 20.5 points and eight rebounds. Tony Perkins is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Isaac Likekele is averaging 3.9 points for the Buckeyes. Bruce Thornton is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

