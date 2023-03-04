Iona faces Rider following Joseph’s 27-point game

Iona Gaels (23-7, 16-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (16-12, 13-6 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Iona Gaels (23-7, 16-3 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (16-12, 13-6 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits the Rider Broncs after Nelly Junior Joseph scored 27 points in Iona’s 93-74 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Broncs are 8-4 on their home court. Rider ranks second in the MAAC with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Mervin James averaging 8.7.

The Gaels have gone 16-3 against MAAC opponents. Iona averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Daniss Jenkins with 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 16.2 points for the Broncs. James is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Jenkins is averaging 15.1 points and five assists for the Gaels. Joseph is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 79.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

