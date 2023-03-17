Indiana Hoosiers play the Kent State Golden Flashes in first round of NCAA Tournament

Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6, 15-3 MAC) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (22-11, 12-8 Big Ten) Albany, New York; Friday, 9:55 p.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6, 15-3 MAC) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (22-11, 12-8 Big Ten)

Albany, New York; Friday, 9:55 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers’ record in Big Ten games is 12-8, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 10.9 boards.

The Golden Flashes are 15-3 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Cli’Ron Hornbeak averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Sincere Carry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc. Malique Jacobs is averaging 14.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

