Heidbreder and the Air Force Falcons host conference foe San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (18-12, 9-8 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (14-16, 5-12 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (18-12, 9-8 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (14-16, 5-12 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -2; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jake Heidbreder and the Air Force Falcons host Omari Moore and the San Jose State Spartans in MWC action.

The Falcons have gone 10-8 in home games. Air Force has an 8-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spartans are 9-8 in conference matchups. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 12.6 assists per game led by Moore averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rytis Petraitis is averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Falcons. Heidbreder is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Moore is averaging 17 points and 4.8 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 24.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

