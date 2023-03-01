Gordon leads Grambling against Alabama A&M after 22-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-16, 9-7 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (20-8, 13-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-16, 9-7 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (20-8, 13-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling faces the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Carte’Are Gordon scored 22 points in Grambling’s 66-54 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 9-1 in home games. Grambling averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 9-7 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M gives up 71.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is averaging 12.7 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Garrett Hicks is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

