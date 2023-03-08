George Washington Colonials and Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks meet in A-10 Tournament

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-16, 8-10 A-10) vs. George Washington Colonials (16-15, 10-8 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-16, 8-10 A-10) vs. George Washington Colonials (16-15, 10-8 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -1; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The George Washington Colonials play in the A-10 Tournament against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Colonials’ record in A-10 play is 10-8, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. George Washington ranks eighth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Ricky Lindo Jr. paces the Colonials with 7.5 boards.

The Hawks are 8-10 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindo is averaging 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Colonials. James Bishop is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Cameron Brown is averaging 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

