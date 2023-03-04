Funk scores 24 as Utah State downs Boise State 86-73

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Taylor Funk had 24 points in Utah State’s 86-73 win over Boise State on Saturday night.…

Funk also added eight rebounds for the Aggies (24-7, 13-5 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 19 points and added eight assists and four steals. Daniel Akin shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Chibuzo Agbo finished with 18 points for the Broncos (23-8, 13-5). Boise State also got 14 points and six rebounds from Tyson Degenhart. In addition, Marcus Shaver Jr. finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Utah State took the lead with 16:09 left in the first half and did not give it up. Funk led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 47-33 at the break. Utah State was outscored by Boise State in the second half by one point, with Funk scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.

