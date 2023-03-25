All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 64 43 19 2…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 64 43 19 2 0 88 241 195 Reading 62 36 22 4 0 76 223 181 Maine 62 35 24 2 1 73 225 182 Worcester 65 32 30 3 0 67 205 215 Adirondack 63 27 26 8 2 64 206 213 Trois-Rivieres 63 24 36 3 0 51 187 238 Norfolk 64 18 41 2 3 41 176 279

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 62 37 20 4 1 79 223 175 Jacksonville 62 37 21 3 1 78 200 181 Florida 62 34 20 4 4 76 202 182 Greenville 62 34 20 7 1 76 203 188 Atlanta 64 32 25 6 1 71 203 217 Orlando 65 30 27 7 1 68 206 232 Savannah 63 23 30 9 1 56 178 220

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 63 42 12 6 3 93 236 177 Toledo 64 42 16 4 2 90 229 150 Indy 63 37 22 4 0 78 218 185 Fort Wayne 61 30 24 4 3 67 231 235 Wheeling 63 26 32 5 0 57 196 211 Kalamazoo 62 25 33 4 0 54 147 193 Iowa 63 17 32 13 1 48 161 229

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 62 50 9 2 1 103 255 133 Kansas City 61 28 25 6 2 64 190 198 Wichita 63 29 28 6 0 64 195 201 Allen 61 30 29 1 1 62 218 228 Rapid City 61 30 30 1 0 61 208 229 Utah 62 29 30 3 0 61 188 230 Tulsa 60 19 33 7 1 46 177 230

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Worcester 1

Greenville 2, Indy 0

Maine 4, Atlanta 3

Orlando 6, Jacksonville 4

Trois-Rivieres 5, Norfolk 0

Kalamazoo 2, Wheeling 1

Reading 4, Toledo 2

Newfoundland 3, Florida 0

Rapid City 6, Fort Wayne 5

Idaho 3, Allen 1

Iowa 3, Wichita 2

Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2

Cincinnati 4, Utah 3

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

South Carolina 7, Maine 3

Adirondack 2, Worcester 1

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3

Newfoundland 3, Florida 2

Wheeling 6, Reading 5

Toledo 5, Greenville 1

Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 4 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Greenville at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

