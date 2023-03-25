All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|64
|43
|19
|2
|0
|88
|241
|195
|Reading
|62
|36
|22
|4
|0
|76
|223
|181
|Maine
|62
|35
|24
|2
|1
|73
|225
|182
|Worcester
|65
|32
|30
|3
|0
|67
|205
|215
|Adirondack
|63
|27
|26
|8
|2
|64
|206
|213
|Trois-Rivieres
|63
|24
|36
|3
|0
|51
|187
|238
|Norfolk
|64
|18
|41
|2
|3
|41
|176
|279
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|62
|37
|20
|4
|1
|79
|223
|175
|Jacksonville
|62
|37
|21
|3
|1
|78
|200
|181
|Florida
|62
|34
|20
|4
|4
|76
|202
|182
|Greenville
|62
|34
|20
|7
|1
|76
|203
|188
|Atlanta
|64
|32
|25
|6
|1
|71
|203
|217
|Orlando
|65
|30
|27
|7
|1
|68
|206
|232
|Savannah
|63
|23
|30
|9
|1
|56
|178
|220
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|63
|42
|12
|6
|3
|93
|236
|177
|Toledo
|64
|42
|16
|4
|2
|90
|229
|150
|Indy
|63
|37
|22
|4
|0
|78
|218
|185
|Fort Wayne
|61
|30
|24
|4
|3
|67
|231
|235
|Wheeling
|63
|26
|32
|5
|0
|57
|196
|211
|Kalamazoo
|62
|25
|33
|4
|0
|54
|147
|193
|Iowa
|63
|17
|32
|13
|1
|48
|161
|229
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|62
|50
|9
|2
|1
|103
|255
|133
|Kansas City
|61
|28
|25
|6
|2
|64
|190
|198
|Wichita
|63
|29
|28
|6
|0
|64
|195
|201
|Allen
|61
|30
|29
|1
|1
|62
|218
|228
|Rapid City
|61
|30
|30
|1
|0
|61
|208
|229
|Utah
|62
|29
|30
|3
|0
|61
|188
|230
|Tulsa
|60
|19
|33
|7
|1
|46
|177
|230
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Worcester 1
Greenville 2, Indy 0
Maine 4, Atlanta 3
Orlando 6, Jacksonville 4
Trois-Rivieres 5, Norfolk 0
Kalamazoo 2, Wheeling 1
Reading 4, Toledo 2
Newfoundland 3, Florida 0
Rapid City 6, Fort Wayne 5
Idaho 3, Allen 1
Iowa 3, Wichita 2
Kansas City 3, Tulsa 2
Cincinnati 4, Utah 3
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
South Carolina 7, Maine 3
Adirondack 2, Worcester 1
Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3
Newfoundland 3, Florida 2
Wheeling 6, Reading 5
Toledo 5, Greenville 1
Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Maine at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 4 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Greenville at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.