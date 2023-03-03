Colorado takes on Utah, looks to end 3-game slide

Utah Utes (17-13, 10-9 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-15, 7-12 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado…

Utah Utes (17-13, 10-9 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-15, 7-12 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Buffaloes take on Utah.

The Buffaloes are 11-4 in home games. Colorado is 6- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Utes have gone 10-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is second in the Pac-12 with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Branden Carlson averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan da Silva is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Buffaloes. Luke O’Brien is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Carlson is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Utes. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.