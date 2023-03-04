Boise State takes on Utah State following Rice’s 26-point showing

Boise State Broncos (23-7, 13-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-7, 12-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boise State Broncos (23-7, 13-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-7, 12-5 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits the Utah State Aggies after Max Rice scored 26 points in Boise State’s 66-60 win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Aggies have gone 13-2 in home games. Utah State is second in the MWC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akin averaging 5.4.

The Broncos are 13-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Max Shulga is averaging 12.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Rice is averaging 14.4 points for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

