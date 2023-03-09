Baylor Bears and Iowa State Cyclones meet in Big 12 Tournament

Iowa State Cyclones (18-12, 9-9 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (22-9, 11-7 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 12:30 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (18-12, 9-9 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (22-9, 11-7 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Baylor Bears play in the Big 12 Tournament against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bears are 11-7 against Big 12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Baylor ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Jalen Bridges paces the Bears with 5.8 boards.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 games is 9-9. Iowa State has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is shooting 38.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bears. LJ Cryer is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging 7.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cyclones. Jaren Holmes is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

